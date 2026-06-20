Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti and Rashmika's film BEATS original Cocktail's opening day earnings

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama opened strongly with Rs 13.5 crore net in India and over Rs 20 crore worldwide gross, surpassing the opening-day earnings of the 2012 hit Cocktail despite mixed reviews.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 has finally arrived in theatres, and it has managed to take a solid opening despite receiving lukewarm reviews from critics and a section of the audience. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is being seen as a much-needed ray of hope for Bollywood romances, a genre that has struggled consistently in recent years.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1

On its first day, Cocktail 2 collected a healthy Rs 13.50 crore net in India, comfortably crossing the double-digit mark. The movie released on over 3000 screens, which is a fairly wide release for this kind of film. Overseas, it added Rs 4 crore gross, taking the worldwide total to Rs 20.20 crore on day one.

Cocktail 2 advance booking

Advance bookings showed decent interest too. According to Sacnilk, the film sold over 1.6 lakh tickets, generating around Rs 5.57 crore gross. When blocked seats are included, the figure rises to over Rs 8 crore. Occupancy has been improving steadily throughout the day, giving the makers some confidence.

Cocktail vs Cocktail 2

The original Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a big success and earned over ₹125 crore worldwide. While Cocktail 2 has started stronger in absolute numbers, it would need significantly higher earnings to truly surpass the first film when adjusted for inflation and rising ticket prices.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is not a direct sequel but a spiritual one with a completely fresh story and new characters. The fresh pairing of Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika has clearly worked in its favour so far. Now, everything depends on whether positive word-of-mouth can help the film sustain its run or if the mixed reviews will slow it down in the coming days.

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