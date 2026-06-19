Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's rom-com opens on PROMISING note

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama opens strongly with impressive advance bookings. The film is targeting a Rs 12-15 crore opening day at the Indian box office.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: The highly anticipated Cocktail 2 debuted in theatres today, June 19. After the first screenings, it got, well, mixed reactions from audiences. In Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, the multiplexes are packed, surprisingly so. People are saying there are real signs that the picture might set a record on day one, that first day of release. Still, there’s that nagging question in everyone’s mind whether the first part’s popularity can be repeated in the sequel or if it will fade.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1

As of Day 1, Cocktail 2 is currently running across 2,074 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.77 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 0.91 crore and total India net to Rs 0.77 crore so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Cocktail 2 advance booking collection

Cocktail 2 started generating solid excitement even before it hit the screens, with impressive advance ticket sales being reported around the country. According to early estimates, the Hindi 2D version has already pulled in roughly Rs 5.56 crore in advance bookings, with 1,61,547 tickets moved across 11,868 shows nationwide. When blocked seats are counted too, the overall advance gross collection climbs to an estimated Rs 8.83 crore.

Maharashtra emerges as the strongest market

Maharashtra seems like the most powerful market so far, with Rs 1.46 crore in advance sales, which then climbs to nearly Rs 1.98 crore once blocked seats are counted. Delhi is not far behind, showing Rs 1.09 crore in bookings, and that number rises to Rs 1.71 crore with blocked seats included. Karnataka completes the top three, bringing in Rs 65.47 lakh in advance, and later it goes up to about Rs 95.32 lakh when those seats are also taken into account. With all the current buzz and solid pre-sales, the spot bookings on release day should nudge the opening day collections to something like Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore net. If the film manages to stay within that bracket, it can very easily end up among the biggest Bollywood openings of the year.

The early numbers suggest audiences are showing genuine interest, particularly in major metros and key circuits. It will be interesting to see if the film can convert this pre-release momentum into a strong theatrical run once it hits the screens.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is a follow-up to the 2012 romantic drama, which was directed by Homi Adajania. Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty played the main parts in the original movie, which went on to become one of the most well-liked romantic dramas of its era. The new Hollywood animated feature Toy Story 5 and last weekend's releases will pose fierce competition for the movie.

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