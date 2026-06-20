Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika starrer eyes STRONG weekend after solid opening

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama continues its theatrical run after a strong Rs 13.5 crore opening. Despite mixed reviews, the film is eyeing a healthy first weekend with minimal competition at the box office.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Homi Adajania’s romantic drama, Cocktail 2, stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, and has opened with a kind of promising response at the box office. Even if the film got mixed feedback from both audiences and critics, it still somehow managed to bring in a decent first day.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2

On its second day (Saturday), the movie added Rs 0.42 crore net, taking its total India net collection to Rs 13.92 crore and gross to Rs 16.70 crore so far, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. The film had a strong opening on Friday, collecting Rs 13.50 crore net across over 10,835 shows. Overseas, it earned around Rs 4 crore on Day 1, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 20.20 crore.

The coming days, especially the first Monday, will be important to see how well the film holds. With no major Bollywood releases this week, Cocktail 2 has a relatively clear run at the ticket windows for now.

Cocktail 2 beats original Cocktail

As a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail (which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty), the new film carries some nostalgia. The original opened at Rs 10.47 crore and went on to become a success. While Cocktail 2 has surpassed that figure in absolute numbers, adjusting for inflation and higher ticket prices means it would have needed closer to Rs 18-19 crore to truly outperform its predecessor in real terms.

About Cocktail 2

The story follows Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), whose decade-long relationship is thrown into turmoil when Kunal’s old friend Ally (Kriti Sanon) re-enters their lives. What begins as a carefully planned arrangement soon spirals into chaos, setting off an emotional and often humorous chain of events. The film also features Tiku Talsania in a key role, along with a cameo by Pulkit Samrat.

Despite the mixed reviews, the fresh pairing and breezy vibe seem to be working in its favour so far. The next few days will show whether strong word-of-mouth can help the film maintain momentum or if the reviews will slow it down.

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