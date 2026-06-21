Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's film jumps 20%, nears Rs 30 crore mark

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama witnessed strong growth on Saturday, earning Rs 16.25 crore and taking its India net total to Rs 29.75 crore. Despite mixed reviews, the film is enjoying solid audience support and is headed for a promising opening weekend.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has made a solid impression right from its opening weekend. Seen as a modern spiritual successor to the beloved 2012 hit Cocktail, the film has managed to draw decent crowds despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and a section of the audience.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

After a promising first day where it collected around Rs 13.50 crore net, the movie showed a noticeable jump on Saturday. According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 earned approximately ₹16.25 crore on its second day. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 29.75 crore and gross to Rs 35.70 crore so far. If Sunday also delivers strong numbers, the film is on track for a respectable opening weekend.

One of the biggest reasons for the positive response so far is the fresh chemistry between the lead stars. Audiences seem to be connecting with the emotional journey and relatable relationship dynamics between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Rashmika Mandanna has also been appreciated for bringing energy and charm to her role. The film’s breezy vibe, beautiful visuals, and catchy music have clearly worked in its favour, especially among younger viewers and couples.

Cocktail 2 occupancy rate

Occupancy levels improved steadily as the day progressed on Saturday. Morning shows started decently, but afternoon, evening, and night shows saw a clear rise in footfalls too. In major cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai there was a solid turnout, and in more than a few multiplexes they said the halls were packed during prime time., as if people finally decided to go out.

Trade experts are cautiously optimistic about the film’s prospects. While crossing the ₹100 crore mark in the opening weekend might be a stretch, a strong Sunday could push it much closer. The early momentum looks encouraging, especially for a romantic drama in today’s tough market where such films rarely get a big opening.

With no major competition in the coming days, Cocktail 2 has a good window to sustain and grow if positive word-of-mouth spreads. For now, the film has laid a decent foundation and given Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and the entire team a promising start at the box office.

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