Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film RACES toward Rs 80 crore worldwide

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama witnessed another strong jump on Sunday, earning Rs 17.75 crore and taking its India net collection to Rs 47.5 crore. The film has also crossed Rs 76 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews, emerging as one of the strongest Bollywood openings of the year.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has made a solid start at the box office. Even though the film received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences, it still managed to pull in decent crowds, especially with no major Hindi releases competing against it this week.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

The movie opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday. It showed further growth on Saturday, collecting Rs 16.25 crore. On Sunday (Day 3), it saw another 9.2% rise, earning Rs 17.75 crore across 10,462 shows. This brings its three-day India net collection to Rs 47.50 crore and gross to Rs 57 crore.

Cocktail 2 overseas collection

Overseas, the film added Rs 4 crore on Day 3, taking its international gross to Rs 19.25 crore. The current worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 76.25 crore.

About Cocktail 2

The fresh pairing of Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika has clearly worked in the film’s favour so far. Kriti Sanon has been receiving praise for her bold and glamorous avatar, with the actress herself calling it the hottest character she has played so far. However, some sections of the audience have criticised Shahid’s character development. Rashmika Mandanna has also faced some backlash for her accent in the film.

Apart from the lead trio, the movie features Tiku Talsania in a key role, while Pulkit Samrat makes a special appearance.

Released on June 19, 2026, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. With a relatively clear box office window this week, the film has a good chance to sustain its run if positive word-of-mouth spreads in the coming days.

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