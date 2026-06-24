Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Rs 95 crore worldwide despite weekday slowdown

Cocktail 2 continues its impressive box office run, earning Rs 6.65 crore on Day 5 and pushing its worldwide total to Rs 95 crore. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic comedy is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5: Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy Cocktail 2 , starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, had a pretty strong blockbuster opening weekend at the box office. Even if the film got mixed reviews from critics and audiences both, it still managed to rake in solid numbers in the first three days, like somehow the fresh pairing and that breezy vibe worked out and clicked with moviegoers.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5

After a solid opening, the movie witnessed the expected drop on its first Monday. On Day 5 (Tuesday), Cocktail 2 collected Rs 6.65 crore net across 9,565 shows, marking just a minor 1.5% decline from the previous day. This shows the film is holding up reasonably well even as the weekdays begin.

Cocktail 2 overseas collection

With five days in theatres, the film has amassed a total India net collection of Rs 60.90 crore and a gross of Rs 72.75 crore. Overseas, it added another Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, taking its international gross to Rs 22.25 crore. The current worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 95 crore.

About Cocktail 2

As a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail (which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty), the new film brings a completely fresh story and a younger cast. Homi Adajania returns as director, and the movie also features veteran actor Tiku Talsania in a pivotal role, along with a special cameo by Pulkit Samrat.

The original Cocktail was a commercial success back in 2012, and this new version seems to be carrying forward some of that charm. The chemistry between Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika has been one of the biggest talking points, and lots of people seem to appreciate the fun, the emotional, and the light-hearted kind of moments.

Cocktail 2 likely to sustain positive run

With no major Hindi releases competing against it this week, Cocktail 2 has a relatively clear window to sustain its run. The coming days will be crucial to see if positive word-of-mouth can help the film maintain momentum through the weekdays. If it does, the movie could turn out to be a significant commercial success for Shahid Kapoor and the entire team.

For now, Cocktail 2 has given Bollywood a much-needed entertaining release and shown that well-made romantic comedies still have an audience when the casting and vibe click.

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