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Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film enters Rs 100 crore club

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in just six days, despite a weekday slowdown at the ticket windows.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 25, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film enters Rs 100 crore club

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has had a promising start at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, the film managed to pull in decent crowds during its first weekend and is now completing its first week in theatres.

Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Rs 95 crore worldwide despite weekday slowdown
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Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses Rs 95 crore worldwide despite weekday slowdown

Cocktail 2 box office collection

After raking in Rs 47.5 crore net over the opening weekend, the movie saw the expected drop on Monday (Day 4), collecting around Rs 6.75 crore. It held steady on Tuesday with another Rs 6.75 crore. However, Wednesday (Day 6) brought a sharper decline, with the film earning an estimated Rs 5 crore across 9,745 shows, a 25.9% drop from the previous day, according to Sacnilk.

Cocktail 2 Box Office collecton day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film sees MASSIVE drop, crosses Rs 50 crore mark
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Cocktail 2 Box Office collecton day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film sees MASSIVE drop, crosses Rs 50 crore mark

With six days in theatres, Cocktail 2 has now amassed an estimated Rs 66 crore net in India, while the India gross stands at Rs 78.76 crore.

Cocktail 2 worldwide collection

Overseas, the film added Rs 1.25 crore on Day 6, taking its international gross to Rs 24 crore. The current worldwide gross collection has now crossed Rs 102.76 crore.

About Cocktail 2

As a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail (which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty), the new film brings a completely fresh story and a younger cast. Homi Adajania returns as director, and the movie also features veteran actor Tiku Talsania in a pivotal role, along with a special cameo by Pulkit Samrat.

One of the biggest advantages of Cocktail 2 has been the lack of major Hindi competition since its release on June 19, 2026. This pretty clear window has helped the film kind of stay on track through that first week. The fresh pairing of Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika has very clearly worked in its favour, with quite a few people appreciating their on-screen chemistry and that light-hearted vibe for the whole thing.

And while the weekdays have shown the usual dip, the overall run so far has been encouraging enough for a romantic comedy in today’s market.
If positive word-of-mouth continues to spread and the second weekend holds well, Cocktail 2 could turn out to be a profitable venture for the team. The coming days will be crucial to see how it performs as it moves deeper into its theatrical journey.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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