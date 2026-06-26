Cocktail 2 Box Office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika's film WRAPS UP week 1 with strong numbers

Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4.15 crore on Day 7, taking its India net total to Rs 70.40 crore. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama has now crossed Rs 108.95 crore worldwide in its first week.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy Cocktail 2, with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has apparently finished its first week at the cinema screens. The movie, which started with mixed reactions from viewers and critics, somehow still pulled off a decent run and, you know, crossed a big worldwide checkpoint. By the seventh day, Cocktail 2 saw a 21% dip from the day before, and raked in Rs 4.15 crore across 8,469 showings. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 70.40 crore and the India gross to Rs 83.95 crore after one full week.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Overseas, the movie added Rs 1 crore on Day 7, pushing its international gross to Rs 25 crore. The current worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 108.95 crore. As a spiritual sequel to the 2012 cult favourite Cocktail (which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty), the new film brings a completely fresh story and a younger cast. Homi Adajania returns as director, and the movie also features veteran actor Tiku Talsania in a pivotal role, along with a special cameo by Pulkit Samrat.

About Cocktail 2

The story follows college sweethearts Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya Reddy (Rashmika Mandanna), whose hesitations about marriage are tested during a vacation in Sicily. Things take a complicated turn when they meet Diya’s friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon, setting off an emotionally charged love triangle filmed across the scenic backdrops of London and Cape Town.

The film hit theatres on June 19, 2026, and has benefited from a relatively clear box office window with no major Hindi releases competing directly against it. While the weekdays have shown that usual drop, the overall first-week picture looks still pretty encouraging, at least for a romantic drama in today’s market.

That fresh pairing of Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika has clearly worked in its favour, and a lot of people seem to be enjoying their chemistry, also the film’s light-hearted, emotional vibe. It feels like the mood is easy on the nerves, not overly heavy, and that probably helps word-of-mouth spread faster than expected. If this kind of positive buzz keeps going, Cocktail 2 may manage a decent second weekend and then keep its momentum through the coming weeks.

For now, crossing the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark in the first week is a solid achievement. The movie also gives Bollywood a much-needed entertaining release, one that seems to connect with audiences who are basically looking for a fun, breezy experience, rather than something too serious.

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