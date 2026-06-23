Cocktail 2 Box Office collecton day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film sees MASSIVE drop, crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Cocktail 2 witnessed a sharp 64% drop on its first Monday, collecting Rs 6.35 crore after a strong opening weekend. Despite the slowdown, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed Rs 85 crore worldwide and entered the list of Shahid's highest-grossing films.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4: Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, had a strong start over the weekend but witnessed the expected slowdown on its first Monday. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, still managed to pull in decent crowds initially but saw a significant drop as the weekdays began.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

According to reports, Cocktail 2 collected around Rs 6.35 crore net in India on Monday (Day 4), marking a sharp 64.2% decline from Sunday. The movie was playing across 9,785 shows on the day.

The film had opened with a solid Rs 13.50 crore on Friday. It showed healthy growth over the weekend, collecting an estimated Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. With Monday’s numbers added, its total India net collection has now reached Rs 53.85 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 64.56 crore.

Cocktail 2 overseas collection

Overseas, the film continued to perform steadily, adding Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4. This takes its international gross to Rs 20.75 crore and the worldwide gross to an estimated Rs 85.31 crore. As a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail (which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty), the new film brings a fresh cast and story. The pairing of Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika has clearly worked in its favour so far, even if the reviews have been mixed.

Can Cocktail 2 beat Shahid's Haider?

The early box office performance has also helped Cocktail 2 find a place among Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing films. With Rs 53.85 crore net already in India, it has climbed to the seventh spot in his filmography and is now closing in on the lifetime collection of Haider (2014), which earned approximately Rs 55.93 crore net.

If the film maintains decent momentum in the coming days, it could potentially surpass the India net total of Rs 84.85 crore achieved by Shahid and Kriti’s previous collaboration Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. For now, Padmaavat and Kabir Singh remain Shahid’s biggest commercial successes.

With no major new Bollywood releases immediately, Cocktail 2 has a relatively clear window ahead. The next few days will be crucial to see if positive word-of-mouth can help it recover from the Monday dip and deliver a strong overall theatrical run.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

