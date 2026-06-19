Cocktail 2 FIRST review goes viral: Shahid Kapoor shines, Kriti Sanon lauded for her career-best performance; Rashmika Mandanna criticised

Cocktail 2 first review is here. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh calls Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama a 'winner,' praising its visuals, music, writing and standout performances.

Cocktail 2 First Review: The eagerly anticipated film starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon has finally opened in theatres, and first reviews indicate that it is a "winner." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed Homi Adajania's film on Friday via his X (Twitter). According to Adarsh, Cocktail 2 fulfills expectations and is supported by the main cast's outstanding performances. He disclosed that the movie had "stunning visuals and captivating writing" in addition to "superb music."

Taran Adarsh reviews Cocktail 2

“Director Homi Adajania, who also helmed #Cocktail [2012], ensures that the sequel bears no resemblance to the original or, for that matter, to any other love story… The film captures the spirit of modern-day romance while retaining the emotional core that made the first part so popular. Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain’s writing is undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest strengths," he wrote.

#OneWordReview...#Cocktail2: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

More than lives up to expectations... Solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals, and captivating writing – this film scores on all fronts. #Cocktail2Review Get ready to be surprised... Yes, #Cocktail2 is a love… pic.twitter.com/2Kc0g13gnG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2026

First half looks visually stunning

The opening part of the movie, which takes place in Italy, is visually gorgeous, according to the trade expert. “The colours, the songs, the chemistry between the lead actors, and the unexpected twists make this portion rich – technically, visually, and emotionally," he wrote and then added, “The drama intensifies in the second half and, barring a slightly underwhelming pre-climax stretch, the film concludes on a thoroughly satisfying note."

Shahid Kapoor lauded for his performance

Adarsh went on to discuss the main cast's performances and complimented Shahid Kapoor, stating that he "is in top form." Emotionally effective and completely at ease in both dramatic and lighter moments... He simply knocks it out of the park in the penultimate sequence."

Rashmika's Hindi diction needs improvement

Also, the trade analyst referred to Cocktail 2 as Kriti Sanon's "finest performance." He did, however, also point out that Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi diction needed improvement. Additionally, he said that the actress was not given enough room in the film.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under the direction of Homi Adajania. Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain wrote the script. On June 19, 2026, the movie will be released in theatres.

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