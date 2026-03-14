Cocktail 2 Release Date Announced: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon’s film to hit theatres on THIS date

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has been creating significant buzz. The shooting of the film was completed in January, and the release date has now been announced. Read on to know more.

The release date of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon's starrer Cocktail 2 was announced on Friday, March 13, 2026. Directed by Homi Adajonia, the film will release in theatres on June 19, 2026. The makers of the film have released three posters for the film. Along with this, the first look of the film will also be released in theaters on March 18.

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All about Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic-comedy film Cocktail, which was directed by Homi Adajania. The first film showed a love triangle between the three main characters in London. The film earned over Rs 120 crore at the box office.

Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika will be seen together in Cocktail 2. The first look of the film will be released only in theatres on March 18. Fans are quite excited for the film. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films. Looking at the success of Shahid and Kriti's last film together, there are high expectations for Cocktail 2 as well.

Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is written by Luv Ranjan. This will be Shahid and Rashmika's first film and Shahid and Kriti's second collaboration. The two had earlier worked together in the 2024 film Teri Baat Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Shahid recently starred in Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo and will also be seen in his upcoming web series Faarzi 2.

Rashmika Mandanna's relationship with the film’s team

Rashmika Mandanna recently got married to Vijay Deverakonda in Udaipur. She then invited the Cocktail 2 team to her wedding reception in Hyderabad. The reception was also attended by Kriti Sanon, Homi Adajonia and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and his wife Pramita Tanwar.

The shooting of the film was completed in January, and the makers also shared pictures from its wrap party.

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