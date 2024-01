Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's recent appearance in Koffee With Karan 8 spoke a lot about their friendship. It clearly showed how close they are and both the divas have been loved for their performances in their movies. They have a massive fan following and people have appreciated their acting skills. Ananya and Sara's Koffee With Karan episode was a hit and many people wanted to see them together in a movie. Now, it is the wishes are going to be fulfilled. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt in Anamika Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jadon and more - Who wore what for the big night

Sara and Ananya collaborate for Cocktail 2?

Yes, as per reports in News 18, Ananya and Sara are collaborating for a movie together. The report says that Ananya and Sara are being considered for Cocktail 2. Yes, the discussions about the movie are going on and the two divas might be the leads in the film. The original film, Cocktail had released in 2012.

The speculations about Sara and Ananya's casting in Cocktail 2 began when the ladies were spotted at the office of Maddock films which is the production house behind the original movie. The film, Cocktail starred Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. It was Diana Penty's debut Bollywood film.

The film received all the love from the audience as well as the critics. Cocktail also starrer Randeep Hooda and Dimple Kapadia. Well, Cocktail 2 is definitely going to be one of the most awaited movies. However, there is no confirmation about the same yet.

Ananya Panday in Desi Boyzz 2?

However, it was also being reported earlier that Ananya Panday has been approached to play the female lead in Desi Boyzz 2. Yes, the film is reportedly being made with Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff as the lead stars. The original movie starrer Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

Again, nothing has been confirmed about Desi Boyzz 2 as well. Ananya recently impressed everyone with her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.