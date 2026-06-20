Cocktail 2 worldwide box office collection: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor starrer BEATS films of Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee

Cocktail 2 worldwide box office collection: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer had hit theatres on June 19. On the day of its release, the film was successful in setting the cash registers ringing at global box office. Read on to know how much the film earned.

Cocktail 2 worldwide box office collection: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor starrer BEATS films of Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee (Instagram)

Cocktail 2 worldwide box office collection: About 14 years back, Cocktail had hit theatres. The film struck a chord with the viewers because it offered an interesting mix of romance, friendship, and self-discovery. In 2026, the franchise returned with a sequel. It features Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor in key roles. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Even though the film received mixed reaction, it had a solid start at the box office. According to reports, Cocktail 2 was successful in registering a double-digit opening in India. The film also managed to perform well overseas.

Cocktail 2 day 1 box office collection update

As per a report by Sacnilk, the film managed to earn Rs 20.20 crore worldwide on its opening day. In India, it successfully earned Rs 13.50 crore nett, while overseas markets contributed around Rs 4 crore. The film’s domestic gross collection stands at Rs 16.20 crore, and its total worldwide gross has amounted to Rs 20.20 crore.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata box office day 1 update

Even though the film enjoyed positive word of mouth, Kangana Ranaut’s film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata managed to earn only Rs 1 crore on its opening day. It was screened across 2,181 shows, and registered an occupancy of 11%. The film also featured Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey in key roles. According to sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata achieved worldwide collections of Rs 7.89Cr (India Gross: Rs 7.89Cr) in gross collections and Rs 6.65Cr in net collections across 13,312 shows.

Main Vaapas Aaunga day 1 box office collection update

As reported by Sacnilk, on Day 1, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected a net of Rs 1.15 Cr across 2,302 shows. This brought total India gross collections to Rs 1.38 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 1.15 Cr so far. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 1.50 Cr in gross collections, and pushed its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 2.88 Cr.

Governor day 1 box office collection update

Manoj Bajpayee's much-anticipated political drama, Governor: The Silent Saviour, hit theatres on June 12 and opened to mixed reviews. The film saw a slow start at the box office amid the massive competition from multiple releases. According to Sacnilk, the political thriller Governor earned Rs 1. 1 crore net in India on its opening day across 1,427 shows. The film also earned Rs 1.08 crore in India gross and Rs 1.08 crore worldwide collection.

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