Cocktail 2 X review: Fans LAUD Kriti Sanon, call out Shahid Kapoor's 'overacting' and Rashmika's poor diction

Cocktail 2 X review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama has opened to mostly positive reactions. While fans are praising the music, visuals and Kriti's performance, some have criticised Rashmika's accent and the film's emotional depth.

Cocktail 2 X review

Cocktail 2 X review: Bollywood fans still like the classic 2012 movie Cocktail because Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty offered a novel viewpoint on contemporary romance and relationships on screen. With Cocktail 2, filmmaker Homi Adajania has made a comeback after 14 years. On June 19, the much awaited follow-up starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor finally opened in theatres. Reactions soon flooded social media as moviegoers hurried to see the first-day-first-show, and the initial assessment seemed to be overwhelmingly good.

Cocktail 2 Twitter review

The movie opened with both positive and negative reviews from the moviegoers. Read the tweets here:

One user praised the movie and said, "Cocktail 2 movie review in short: This romantic film is a treat to watch this summer, that gives amazing performances with brilliant music. What do we need more? A Halal cocktail, called Mocktail. RECOMMENDED habibizzz.."

Cocktail 2 movie review in short:

This romantic film is a treat to watch this summer, that gives amazing performances with brilliant music. What do we need more?

A Halal cocktail, called Mocktail. RECOMMENDED habibizzz..#cocktail2 #shahidkapoor #kritisanon #rashmikamandanna… pic.twitter.com/trwcqcbWu9 — Ahmad Al Marzooqi (@chai_with_ahmad) June 18, 2026

Another user called the movie enjoyable but felt flat. She wrote, "It's a decent rom-com Entertainer with grand scale & beautiful visuals, but the Soul of the film is missing and everything feels flat."

A third user commented, "Cocktail2Review 4 and 1/2 star. ThreeWordReview Bollywood RomCom SuperHit. Bollywood is loved world over for the cinema south can never make. Cocktail2 is one such genre. The film conveys a “relevant and rooted message” focusing on relationships and commitment."

#Cocktail2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#ThreeWordReview Bollywood RomCom SuperHit Bollywood is loved world over for the cinema south can never make.#Cocktail2 is one such genre. The film conveys a “relevant and rooted message” focusing on relationships and commitment.#ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/ZVCKTD74BO — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) June 19, 2026

Another commented, "KritiSanon arrives with a BANG and literally puts life into Cocktail2. ShahidKapoor seems to be overacting, not really as himself, but the director had made him to do so RashmikaMandanna continues FK-up with her accent after #Goodbye #Chhaava #Thamma - this time Gender issue too : "Me kuch kar raha hota..." Sis, for girls, it's Kar rahi hoti.. A TP film with acting issues, but not harmless anyway.."

#KritiSanon arrives with a BANG and literally puts life into #Cocktail2 ?#ShahidKapoor seems to be overacting, not really as himself, but the director had made him to do so#RashmikaMandanna continues FK-up with her accent after #Goodbye #Chhaava #Thamma - this time Gender… — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) June 19, 2026

About Cocktail 2

Maddock Films and Luv Films produced Cocktail 2, which was written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. Because of its stellar cast and link to the cherished original movie, the movie created a lot of anticipation before to its release.

Without suggesting a single visual edit, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the movie a "A" (Adults Only) certificate. The certification is Shahid Kapoor's second straight A-rated movie after O'Romeo, Rashmika Mandanna's second after Animal, and Kriti Sanon's first adult-certified movie.

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