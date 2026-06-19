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Cocktail 2 X review: Fans LAUD Kriti Sanon, call out Shahid Kapoor's 'overacting' and Rashmika's poor diction

Cocktail 2 X review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama has opened to mostly positive reactions. While fans are praising the music, visuals and Kriti's performance, some have criticised Rashmika's accent and the film's emotional depth.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 19, 2026 10:01 AM IST
Cocktail 2 X review: Fans LAUD Kriti Sanon, call out Shahid Kapoor's 'overacting' and Rashmika's poor diction

Cocktail 2 X review

Cocktail 2 X review: Bollywood fans still like the classic 2012 movie Cocktail because Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty offered a novel viewpoint on contemporary romance and relationships on screen. With Cocktail 2, filmmaker Homi Adajania has made a comeback after 14 years. On June 19, the much awaited follow-up starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor finally opened in theatres. Reactions soon flooded social media as moviegoers hurried to see the first-day-first-show, and the initial assessment seemed to be overwhelmingly good.

Cocktail 2 FIRST review goes viral: Shahid Kapoor shines, Kriti Sanon lauded for her career-best performance; Rashmika Mandanna criticised
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Cocktail 2 Twitter review

The movie opened with both positive and negative reviews from the moviegoers. Read the tweets here:

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One user praised the movie and said, "Cocktail 2 movie review in short: This romantic film is a treat to watch this summer, that gives amazing performances with brilliant music. What do we need more? A Halal cocktail, called Mocktail. RECOMMENDED habibizzz.."

Another user called the movie enjoyable but felt flat. She wrote, "It's a decent rom-com Entertainer with grand scale & beautiful visuals, but the Soul of the film is missing and everything feels flat."

A third user commented, "Cocktail2Review 4 and 1/2 star. ThreeWordReview Bollywood RomCom SuperHit. Bollywood is loved world over for the cinema south can never make. Cocktail2 is one such genre. The film conveys a “relevant and rooted message” focusing on relationships and commitment."

Another commented, "KritiSanon arrives with a BANG and literally puts life into Cocktail2. ShahidKapoor seems to be overacting, not really as himself, but the director had made him to do so RashmikaMandanna continues FK-up with her accent after #Goodbye #Chhaava #Thamma - this time Gender issue too : "Me kuch kar raha hota..." Sis, for girls, it's Kar rahi hoti.. A TP film with acting issues, but not harmless anyway.."

About Cocktail 2

Maddock Films and Luv Films produced Cocktail 2, which was written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. Because of its stellar cast and link to the cherished original movie, the movie created a lot of anticipation before to its release.

Without suggesting a single visual edit, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the movie a "A" (Adults Only) certificate. The certification is Shahid Kapoor's second straight A-rated movie after O'Romeo, Rashmika Mandanna's second after Animal, and Kriti Sanon's first adult-certified movie.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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Cocktail 2 FIRST review goes viral: Shahid Kapoor shines, Kriti Sanon lauded for her career-best performance; Rashmika Mandanna criticised

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Cocktail 2 FIRST review goes viral: Shahid Kapoor shines, Kriti Sanon lauded for her career-best performance; Rashmika Mandanna criticised