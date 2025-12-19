Comedy queen Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa blessed with baby boy

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their second child: Reports are spreading that television's laughter queen Bharti Singh has welcomed another baby boy. Fans are congratulating Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

The year is soon coming to an end, and celebrities have started getting ready for Christmas and the New Year. In the meantime, happiness has reached the doors of television's queen of comedy, Bharti Singh. Reports indicate that Bharti Singh has welcomed her second baby boy. This news has stirred things up on social media. Once this announcement was made, fans started expressing their congratulations to her on her new motherhood. Not too long ago, Bharti Singh was admitted to the hospital. This announcement had created considerable upset among her supporters. There were reports that Bharti Singh had been experiencing illness throughout her pregnancy. Bharti Singh has recently revealed some great news to her fans. Bharti Singh had always dreamed of having a daughter. At first, Bharti Singh did not know she was pregnant. Upon discovering it, she started to pray for a daughter.

Fans reaction

One fan wrote, “Double the joy! Congrats to #BhartiSingh Singh on the arrival of her second baby boy! Wishing the little one a lifetime of love and happiness!”

Another wrote, “Joy doubles for Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa as they welcome their second baby boy Love, laughter and endless happiness for the beautiful family! Congratulations”

Joy doubles for Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa as they welcome their second baby boy ?

Bharti Singh continued to work throughout her pregnancy

It would be accurate to state that Bharti Singh's aspiration remains unfulfilled once again. Gola will have a brother to rely on instead of her sister. Bharti Singh remained very active and was consistently working throughout her pregnancy. She was frequently spotted socializing with the stars on the Laughter Chef 3 set. Out of nowhere, the announcement of Bharti Singh's pregnancy came to light. Bharti Singh never wavered in her work and commitments, even throughout Gola's pregnancy.

Laughter Chef 3 has generated quite a stir in TRP

Laughter Chef 3 is currently creating a buzz in the television industry. Recently, the program achieved a significant placement in the top 5. Bharti Singh has once more demonstrated that her comedic talent is unmatched. At present, Bharti Singh's program is fiercely competing with shows such as Anupama and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Viewers adore each season of Laughter Chef 3. The moment Bharti Singh occupies the host's chair, fans switch on their televisions at home. The enchantment of Laughter Chef 3 keeps expanding.

