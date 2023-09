Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce news spread like wildfire on the internet, and ever since then, there have been a lot of speculations about the rift between their separation. And the latest rumour behind Sophie and Joe's divorce is claimed to be the constant comparison with her ex-sister-in- law and Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra. As per reports in Cosmopolitan, a source claimed to the portal that the constant comparisons with the Bollywood actress had apparently put the Game of Thrones actress under tremendous pressure, and it was affecting her badly. The constant comparison by the Jonases was making Sophie feel very restless. Also Read - Joe Jonas responds to Sophie Turner’s allegation, denies claims that their daughters were ‘abducted’

Constant comparison with Priyanka Chopra by the Jonas family left Sophie Turner jealous? Also Read - Joe Jonas’ estranged wife Sophie Turner, ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift step out for dinner; fans love the “beautiful chaos”

It is claimed that initially Sophie didn't have a problem with the comparison as the Jonas family wanted Joe to settle like Nick Jonas as they are of the same age, while Sophie feels that she is only 27 and hasn't even really lived her life well and has spent all her good and young age working, so she decided to call it quits. Also Read - Joe Jones, Sophie Turner officially confirm separation; the singer caught the actress on 'ring camera'?

Sophie got married at the age of 23, and when the actress was 19, she started dating Joe Jonas. There is a 7-year age gap between the ex-couple, and it is claimed that the age difference really affected her as Joe and her family wanted a more settled life for him, and she felt she was quite young for this.

Sophie and Joe announced their separation with a statement, "Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Joe and Sophie have two daughters, Willa and Delphine, and after four years, they decided to end their marriage amicably. Well, contrary to the reports we have often witnessed Sophie and Priyanka being together more like BFFs and their social media accounts is a huge proof.