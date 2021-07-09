Complaint against Salman Khan, his sister Alvira and 6 others in an alleged fraud case

A complaint of cheating has been filed against , his sister Alvira and six others in an alleged fraud case by a local businessman in Chandigarh. Apart from the actor and his sister, those called for an inquiry on July 13 to verify facts of the complaint included the Being Human Foundation CEO and officials of Style Qutient (licensee of Being Human Jewellery), the police said on Thursday. Also Read - Hear this! Salman Khan signs ONE MORE film with Kabir Khan after Tubelight!

According to Arun Gupta, a local businessman, he had opened a store under the brand name of Being Human Jewelry in 2018 and had spent Rs 2 to 3 crore on it. He said that he was assured that they would provide all kinds of backup and also promote the brand. According to his complaint, neither promotion commitments were fulfilled nor were the goods delivered to his store.

"Two Being Human employees told me that asked me to open a franchise for Being Human. We agreed. They told us the cost of investment was Rs 2 crore. They pressurised us by saying Salman Khan will come for opening of showroom," Gupta told ANI.

Gupta said that he repeatedly contacted company officials but they refused to keep their promises. It was assured to him that Salman Khan will promote the brand but nothing happened. The complainant also claimed that the office, which was used for collection of goods, was shut from February 2020.

He further said in his complaint that he was assured that Salman Khan will come himself for the inauguration of the showroom but instead his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma turned up.

“They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters,” Gupta said.

Chandigarh police summon Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and 7 others associated with Being Human in an alleged case of fraud. "They have been given till July 13 to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken," Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal. pic.twitter.com/Ye2dI97aN5 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Gupta has requested to file an FIR in this case.