A police complaint was been lodged against Vicky Kaushal on Sunday, 2nd January, in Indore. The matter: A local resident took issue with Vicky Kaushal riding a motorbike, alleging the illegal use of his license plate number, claiming that no permission was taken prior to said license plate number being used on the actor's vehicle. Sara Ali Khan was also seen riding pillion with the actor, but her name wasn't dragged in the complaint. The complaint was registered by one Mr. Yadav after photos of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan riding the motorbike went viral. It was for a film shoot though.