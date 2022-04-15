and have been receiving loads of best wishes when they finally became husband and wife after tying the knot at the Kapoor's residence Vaastu in Pali Hill area in Mumbai. While many celebrities including Ranbir and Alia's exes , and Sidharth Malhotra poured in congratulatory messages, several condom brands have also done their creative bits to wish the newly married couple in their own inimitable way. Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor kissing Alia Bhatt after varmala to couple's unseen pic with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Neetu – here are all the inside videos and pics

Durex used the popular lines from Ranbir's Channa Mereya song from to advise the couple on the right way to have fun. "Dear Ranbir and Alia, Mehfil mein tere, hum na rahein jo, FUN toh nahi hai" followed by a sad emoji. Skore followed suit and posted, "Hey Rockstar, we know , but remember us, when she's Raazi." Manforce arrived late to the party and wrote, "We don't attend weddings, we increase the fun later."

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor has welcomed her 'bahu' Alia Bhatt home. The veteran actress shared a few wedding pictures of her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia from the wedding celebration and called the newly-wed her "world" by sharing a string of photographs of Ranbir and Alia from the wedding.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima too shared a photograph of the couple and called Alia a "better addition" to the family. "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl - But you always were a part of it," she wrote on Instagram.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple at 's wedding in 2018. They finally sealed-the-deal on Thursday after a five year whirlwind romance.