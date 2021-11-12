The rumours of and 's wedding have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Both the actors have been denying the stories, but the air has finally been cleared once and all. It is now confirmed that Katrina and Vicky are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. Also Read - Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveals the qualities he wants in his wife; says 'That person who makes you feel...'

According to IANS, the wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the wedding. Many event companies will work together to organise the VIP wedding. Different companies are being hired for different events, confirmed officials. Representatives of these event companies are searching rooms in different hotels in Sawai Madhopur.

On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky has also started preparing for the wedding. A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding. They did a recce from which place the groom will come sitting on the horse, where will the mehendi be organised and so on.

However, the wedding programs have not been announced yet.

BollywoodLife had earlier exclusively reported that Katrina has taken a month off from work before her big day, which she is spending in her wedding preparations and completing her endorsements and other work commitments, but not working on any film right now.

We also exclusively reported how has adjusted Tiger 3 schedule to accommodate Katrina’s wedding. The shooting for the groom to be Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Maneckshaw biopic with is already moved to 2022 so that the two love birds have all the time to get married without a worry. However, soon after their December do, both the actors will get back to work. We had exclusively reported that VicKat are going to skip their honeymoon.

Bollywoodlife has exclusively learnt that the groom Vicky Kaushal has zeroed in on designers Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore for their Royal Rajasthan wedding.

Last week, it was reported that Katrina and Vicky had a very private 'roka' ceremony during Diwali at the home of filmmaker Kabir Khan. The close-knit affair that did not extend beyond immediate members of the two families. It was reported that Katrina was joined by her mother Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif, Vicky's side was completed by his mother Veena Kaushal, his father, the renowned action director Sham Kaushal, and the actor's brother Sunny.

On the work front, Katrina will resume shooting for Tiger 3 and Vicky will start working on the Sam Maneckshaw biopic Sam Bahadur.