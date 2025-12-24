Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a mansion in…, calls it ‘love nest’

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted a mansion to Jacqueline Fernandez on Christmas Eve. He mentioned his gift in his new letter to the actress.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar recently wrote a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez and greeted her on Christmas Eve. In his recent letter, he also talked about gifting the actress a mansion in Beverly Hills and naming it the ‘love nest’. Sukesh wrote, “Wish you a Merry Christmas Baby, this is that festival which always reminds me of only the special moments and thoughtful experiences with you and the crazy love I have for you, which is always truly memorable.” While mentioning the Christmas gift to the actress, he said in the letter that he is sad that he is unable to see her bunny’s smile, while revealing her special gift.

Sukesh, “I am sad that I am not able to see your bunny smile while revealing your present on this special day. Baby, on this gracious, glorious day, I present to you, “The Love Nest”, your new, our new home in Beverly Hills. Yes my love, the same house which I made for you and for us, which you thought would not be completed. Baby, I am proud to say that I completed the house for you and will give it to you today on this Christmas day. Baby, it’s bigger and better than what was previously planned by us.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar addressed Jacqueline Fernandez that there is a private “our own 19 Hole golf course around our house.” “Baby, it’s one of a kind in the whole of America. I am sure, on a lighter note, our Love Nest would even envy our Brother DT (Donald Trump) in comparison to his Mar-a-Lago," he further wrote.

Notably, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been writing a series of letters to Jacqueline Fernandez and wishing her on several occasions and festivals like Holi, Easter and his own birthday. He also presents gifts to the actress. As per reports, Jacqueline raised her objections to Sukesh’s series of letters addressed to her. She even filed a petition against his letters before the Delhi Court.

For the unversed, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline as a co-acused in the money laundering case involving Sukesh. The department alleged that she continued to receive expensive gifts such as jewellery, clothes, vehicles and other items from Sukesh worth Rs 7 crore despite knowing his involvement in criminal activities. Jacqueline Fernandez denied charges and stated that she didn’t know about his criminal history.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Housefull 5. The movie also featured Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Akshay Kumar, Chitrangada Singh, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. The film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was released in theatres on June 6, 2025.

