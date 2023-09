Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote a love letter to his ladylove Jacqueline Fernandez yet again, expressing his love for her. In the letter, the conman also wrote about how he will be fulfilling her dream of building a pet hospital and has already asked his team to begin working on the same. He also mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s name in the letter and thanked him for creating the song Chaleya for his film Jawan, which Sukesh dedicated to Jacqueline.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar to fulfill Jacqueline Fernandez’ dream

In his letter, Sukesh claimed that it was Jacqueline's dream to do something for animals and thus he decided to build her a pet hospital. The conman promised that the hospital will be one of a kind in Asia and work on it has already begun.

"My team has assembled everything, and construction is scheduled to commence on September 11th, with the aim of starting operations on August 11, 2024, which coincides with your next birthday, baby,” the letter as reported by IANS read.

The letter also revealed that all the payments have been made in advance to ensure that no delays hamper the progress of the project. "We will have the finest veterinarians in the country, and all treatments and surgeries will be provided free of cost, just as you wished, my Queen Bee. I truly hope this will bring a beautiful smile to your face,” the letter added.

Sukesh further wrote, “Your smile and love are the only things giving me strength during this phase. Baby, you looked stunning at the Indian Parade in the USA, and it made me fall in love with you all over again.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar thanks Shah Rukh Khan

In his letter, Sukesh also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his song Chaleya in the film Jawan. He dedicated the song to Jacqueline and expressed his gratitude to Shah Rukh and music composer Anirudh Ravichander for coming up with such a peppy number.