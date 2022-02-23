As per an India Today exclusive, the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar also targeted actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar along the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. They have claimed that he used money from extortion to shower these actresses with high-end luxury goods. Sukesh Chandrashekhar who says he is a Government lobbyist is now lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. He is 32 and the case against him is the extortion of Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare CEO Shivinder Mohan Singh. They are also founders of Ranbaxy Laboratories. It seems he said he had connections to Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi and could secure release of him. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and more B-town celebs who got massively trolled this week for bizarre reasons

It seems he targeted Sara Ali Khan in May 2021 via his associate Pinky Irani. On WhatsApp, he introduced himself as Suraj Reddy. He told Sara Ali Khan that he did like to gift her a car as a friendly gesture. Sukesh Chandrashekhar told Sara Ali Khan that his CEO Pinky Irani had tried to contact her. It seems Pinky Irani was the one who introduced Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. As Suraj Reddy he kept on insisting on sending gifts. It seems Sara Ali Khan finally agreed to a box of chocolates. He also sent her a Franck Muller watch along with it. This is written in the letter sent to ED on January 14, 2022. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was approached by his wife Leena Maria Paul. She was an actress in the Malayalam film industry. He gifted Janhvi Kapoor gifts worth Rs 18 lakh. It seems it was from the money extorted from Aditi Singh. Janhvi Kapoor was called to inaugurate a nail salon in Bengaluru on July 19, 2021. She was paid close to Rs 19 lakh for the same and the money went to her bank account. Leena Maria Paul's mom also gifted Janhvi Kapoor a Christian Dior bag. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others that will make you go ROFL

Even Bhumi Pednekar was on the sight of Pinky Irani and Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She approached her pretending to be the VP-HR of a corporate firm. She said that Mr Suraj was a huge fan of her work and wanted to rope her for a big project. He also wished to gift her a car. It seems Sukesh Chandrashekhar called up Bhumi Pednekar as Suraj Reddy and wrote, "My friend Ms Irani must have got in touch with you regarding a few projects and a car that I wanna gift you." In May 2021, Irani told Bhumi Pednekar that the CEO was fond of making lavish gifts to his friends. The actress has denied taking any gifts whatsoever.