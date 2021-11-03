Diwali is here and everyone is excited to celebrate the festival of lights with great enthusiasm and energy. Since the previous year was a dull one thanks to the pandemic, this year, people are pretty charged up to celebrate the festival with their near and dear ones. However, it seems Bollywood is running low on energy this year. Generally, we witness great Diwali bashes taking place at celebrity homes but this year, it seems we won't see any such big party happening. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev and 8 other celeb couples who were caught locking lips in public – view pics

As reported by India Today, the latest controversies has led to Bollywood stars keeping their Diwali celebrations a low key affair. Generally, we witness parties at 's home, 's home and 's home. But given that Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is embroiled in porn films case, the actress is not much in the mood to host a party. Plus, 's family too went through a tough time recently thanks to being jailed in drugs case. who is a close friend of SRK is also worried and extending support. Ananya Panday's name cropping up during NCB investigation has also put Bollywood under scanner once again.

An insider also tells the portal that the box office stress has also left Bollywood stars worried. It is now that the theatres are reopening and movies are getting released post the second wave of Coronavirus.

So as per the report, we may get to see a small and intimate Diwali party at Ekta Kapoor's residence. 's sister Arpita Khan Sharma is also allegedly planning a Diwali bash only for family and close friends at her newly renovated home.