Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal's recent act has left many jaws dropped. The actor, whose film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa recently released, has exposed a film critic. The actor has accused the film critic of taking bribes in order to write good reviews about the film. He also stated that if you don't pay this specific film critic, then he will bad mouth your film irrespective of whether your film is good or bad. After Vidyut's recent revelations, social media users have hailed the actor and bashed the film critic. Also Read - Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal gets slammed for promoting stunts on local trains [Check Reactions]

Crakk: Vidyut Jammwal exposes film critic for demanding bribe

Recently, Vidyut Jammwal posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) how renowned film critic Sumit Kadel takes money from people to speak highly about their respective films. However, it seems the makers of Crakk didn't give Sumit any money to promote their project. Vidyut stated that his only crime was that he didn't offer any money to Sumit. Post Vidyut's post, Sumit has blocked the actor from his X account. Check out the post below. Also Read - After dissing A listers, Kangana Ranaut asks to be cast with THIS actor in an action film to

Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so everytime you praise someone -we know the criminal.. pic.twitter.com/gSkiPlwf4S — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) February 26, 2024

Post Vidyut's post, social media users hailed the actor's bold move and stated how he has exposed an ugly side of Bollywood. Netizens stated that most film critics do paid film reviews and how they should never be taken seriously when considering whether to watch a film or not. Check out the reactions below.

Hopefully this starts a trend and the industry stops giving importance to samosa clowns. They extort and blackmail the producers now and think themselves to be too big and important. — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) February 26, 2024

Wow what a man ur @VidyutJammwal ???.. just ended these 2rs critics ... — TejVishu? (@cutestar1431) February 26, 2024

Such a expose.. thats how these Bollywood reviewers work — Omkhar Setty (@omkhar_setty) February 26, 2024

Well done bhai...Entire bollywood critics is same....There is one more samosa along with him....There is also 1 chacha.... — Movie_Reviews (@Movie_reviewsss) February 26, 2024

you exposed this 2rs samosa chap .. well done — ηєнα (@dreamer__neha) February 26, 2024

Oops that’s big allegation. Surprise? No . In Bollywood this is not surprising. This is part of there ecosystem. Nepotism, drugs , bribery, casting couch & what not. — Vikram Pratap Singh (@VIKRAMPRATAPSIN) February 26, 2024

The industry must introspect. Who created these pathetic blackmailers who don't even have any journalistic background, knowledge of ciemma & body of work.... They will die a natural death if ALL industry people come together & stop patronising these vultures. Will that happen? — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 26, 2024

@SumitkadeI asking money for fake reviews — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) February 26, 2024

Wow what a man ur @VidyutJammwal ???.. just ended these 2rs critics ... @SumitkadeI — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) February 26, 2024

Earlier, actress Yami Gautam stated that Anupama Chopra's team seems to have a personal grudge against her and her film. Even if her movie is praised by everyone, Anupama's team will rarely write positively about it or her performance. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stated that he doesn't take film critics seriously.