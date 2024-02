Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in his upcoming film Crakk has found himself in trouble. The renowned actor who has been winning hearts with his stunt performances in the show recently promoted a dangerous stunt on a local train. Moreover, he gave tribute to 'real daredevils'. The video has gone viral on social media and netizens are trolling the actor for encouraging dangerous behaviour in youths. All the latest updates from entertainment news are now on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal to Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood celebs who bulked up for films, check transformation

In the video shared on Instagram, two people were seen performing a stunt on a speeding local train. They were seen hanging from its door and touching their feet on the platform. Vidyut captioned the post as 'Crakk Title track releasing tomorrow…My tribute to THE REAL DARE DEVILS #ITRAIN LIKEVIDYUTJAMMWAL.' Also Read - After dissing A listers, Kangana Ranaut asks to be cast with THIS actor in an action film to

Vidyut's post did not go well with the netizens who criticized him for his behaviour. One user wrote, 'It's absolutely ridiculous to promote such stunts. You are encouraging youth to do dangerous stunts Vidyut. This wasn’t expected from a humble person like you. Strength is power, but using it appropriately will make you more powerful! Jai Shree Ram'. While another commented saying, 'Don't encourage such practices....'. A third user wrote, 'Don't encourage such things....Don't forget you are a celebrity'.

Earlier also Vidyut faced trouble for performing stunts on a moving train. In the video, he was seen deboarding a moving train and running on its roof. On the work front, Vidyut's film Crakk will star Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi in main roles. The movie will release in theatres on February 23.