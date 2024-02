Kareena Kapoor Khan aims to be an inspirational mother for her sons Taimur and Jeh. In one of her interviews, Bebo had confessed that she would want to know her sons to see her as a working mom and understand how women lead their lives and handle work and home together. But does she have mom guilt in this hustle? Yes of course, which mother doesn't has? Kareena is no different, in her latest chat Crew actress confessed to having a mom's guilt rest to son Jeh, and every mother can feel it. Also Read - Crew: Priyanka Chopra has the most honest reaction to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's teaser

In her interview with ABP, she said, "It was my younger one Jeh's first ever concert that I missed today because I was shooting for a campaign before this. Saif was doing rehearsals for his film which he is starting for Netflix next week. So he went to Taimur's school fete, and then to Jeh's concert. It has been very busy, I just called the kids up and checked on them. It's a constant battle, but I love it."

Kareena in the same interview added that how his elder son Taimur has started understanding that both his parents have work commitments, she even added that Tim will grow up and have more respect towards women seeing a working woman in her. She said," Of course, there was a lot of guilt that I couldn’t be there for Jeh’s first concert, but I know I will be there when he performs next year. It is more for me at this age. He is 3, so it is my guilt. It is like I need to be there for my joy to see what he does because I don’t know if he’ll remember it. So you have to talk to yourself, convince yourself, somewhere I feel I can’t live this guilt of not going to be there at certain times or all times, for 24 hours."

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. And the teaser is already receiving an astounding response. The film is slated to release on March 29, 2024.