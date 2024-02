Crew First Look OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer is certainly the biggest talk of the town. Makers recently revealed the first look, and going by it, it seems that the girl gang is all set to take us on a fun ride filled with twists and turns. The first look of all three actresses has been released, and we must say that each of them looks stunning in the role of an air hostess. The poster of their respective first looks states that the girls are here to steal it, fake it, and risk it all. Check out the first look below. Also Read - BL Awards 2024 Nominees: Shah Rukh Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITES NOW

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh turns 3; Bua Soha shares unseen adorable pictures of the birthday boy

Crew First Look OUT

In the poster below, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon are looking absolutely gorgeous in their air hostess attire. Their red uniforms certainly raise the hotness quotient, and to top it off, the skilled looks of the actresses make the posters look more appealing and enduring. While Kareena's poster says to steal it, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's posters tell to risk it and to fake it. What these words exactly mean, we will have a clearer picture only once the trailer releases. Check out the first look below. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor has the most adorable birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh; check out the heartwarming picture

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film will release on 29th March 2024. The trailer of the film will soon be released by the makers in a grand trailer launch event. It is stated that the film is about a story of three women who are very passionate about their jobs. However, some unwarranted situations bring unexpected twists into their lives, which they are not ready for. Not much is known about the characters of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

However, the cast, while shooting for the film, did share some amazing behind-the-scenes videos and pictures, which certainly give insight into the strong bond that the team shares off-screen. Diljit Dosanjh and comedian Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in key roles.