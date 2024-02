Crew teaser starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon has been dropped. Ever since then, the trailer has been going viral on the Internet. Along with fans and audience, there are B Town celebs who are going gaga over the trailer, and one of them is Priyanka Chopra. The Desi girl shared her honest review after seeing the trailer and it's basically all of us. Priyanka shared the trailer on her Instagram handle stories and mentioned obsessed and we cannot agree more. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan are obsessed with their granddaughter Raha Kapoor and this post is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Cold War back in those days made a lot of headlines. But both the divas have moved on and today they are extremely cordial with each other. In fact, Priyanka's last appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan was along with Bebo and it was a visual treat for fans.

Coming back to the trailer of Crew it's simply mind-blowing. The three actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon will be sharing the after for the first time, and boy their chemistry together is mind blogging and you cannot stop watching them. The teaser has all the elements and Rhea Kapoor once again proved she can bring the best to the table. Crew will be releasing on March 29, 2024, and the audience is ready for the takeoff. Punjab sensation Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma play important role in the film.

