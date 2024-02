Crew Teaser is out now. The movie stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Going by the teaser, it promises to be a quirky thrilling ride. We can see that they are three extremely glamorous airhostesses who deal with the drawbacks of the job with flair. Fans will be happy to see Kareena Kapoor Khan back in a glam avatar. The actress makes history whenever she decides to become a fashionista in a movie. In fact, the styling of all the three ladies is impeccable. The bonding also seems great between the actresses.

Money makes the world go round in Crew

It is obvious that the three are tired of the monotonous nature of the job. They are also in low spirits because of the low salary. The three women want to break free and get curious about the world of crime. It looks different from the usual chick flicks made by Bollywood makers. People are gaga over the last scene of Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even Kriti Sanon is looking smoking hot in the teaser.

#CrewTeaser Review It's the Sassiest, Coolest, and BAWAAL ?? And, the best part...It Shows 'हमारी हीरोइन्स, हीरोज़ से कम है के?'#Crew Teaser has been released to onboard the audience on an adventurous flight with the three air hostesses who are worth standing with the… pic.twitter.com/NRLakCiXs8 — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) February 24, 2024

Fans can also see Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in the teaser. Both of them also have fabulous comic timing. Netizens have liked the teaser a lot. Crew is releasing on March 29, 2024.