Crew Trailer: The long-awaited film featuring powerhouse performances from Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon has finally dropped its trailer, and it's nothing short of spectacular. Released just moments ago, the trailer has already taken the audience by storm with its infectious humor, witty banter, glamorous aesthetics, and the undeniable charm of its leading ladies. Adding to the excitement are the delightful surprises brought by Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. Get ready to be entertained. Watch the trailer below.

Crew Trailer: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon shine in this uproarious film

The above trailer provides a perfect insight into what you can expect from the film. It's difficult to say which actress (Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon) shines the most because, judging by the trailer, all three deliver commendable performances, with compelling characters, ample screen time, and impactful dialogue. The movie revolves around three women who have been working as air hostesses for an airline for many years.

However, the trio finds themselves dealing with financial crises in their respective lives and are visibly exhausted by their jobs as air hostesses. A major twist awaits when they discover that the airline is bankrupt, leading them to face even more challenges. The film brings an immense amount of humor as the ladies decide to take an illegal route to earn money.

If we have to highlight one surprising element, it's certainly the pairing of Tabu and Kapil Sharma. While it's still not clear whether they play husband and wife or are just in a casual relationship, the glimpses of their scenes together are more than enough to prove that Tabu and Kapil certainly have a magical on-screen chemistry. Check out the trailer below.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Mark your calendars for March 29, 2024, when this cinematic gem hits theaters nationwide.