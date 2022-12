Cricketer Rishabh Pant has met with an accident on the Delhi - Dehradun Highway. He was headed home to spend some time with his family. The accident happened at Roorkee. The BMW met with an accident near Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar. He was rushed to Roorkee Civil Hospital. It seems they later moved him to the Max Hospital of Dehradun. It seems the CM of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami is overseeing the matter. He told people to make an air ambulance available if needed. It seems he is out of danger now but he has got some serious injuries. The car hit a divider and caught fire. In the visuals we can see that it has burnt down completely. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela finally addresses link-up rumours with Rishabh Pant: I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP

The cricketer is now resting a knee injury. He was part of the Bangladesh squad. It seems he was going to go to Bangalore to find out the extent of his knee injury. In the pics, we can see that his back has got burnt. Fans extended their best wishes for his recovery on social media...

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. #RipLegend #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/WSA3tTEQfW — Asmat Ullah (@AsmatUl05434916) December 30, 2022

Rishab pant?? it's very unfortunate for him this accident will cost 3 or 4 years in his carrer as he have fitness also like that get well soon #RishabhPant — ishant kumar (@Ishantkumarsah2) December 30, 2022

Let us hope that Rishabh Pant is safe now. It seems secretary of Delhi Cricket Association has confirmed that he is doing good now.