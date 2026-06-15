Cristiano Ronaldo to MARRY Georgina Rodríguez:? A look at their romance, children and family life

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's fianc e Georgina Rodr guez? The football superstar is set to marry his longtime partner after announcing their engagement. Here's a look at their love story, family life, children, and the journey that brought them to this milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are taking the next big step in their relationship. On August 11, 2025, Georgina announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a beautiful photo of their stunning diamond ring. The oval sparkler is estimated by experts to weigh up to 37 carats and could be worth as much as $3 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez dating since 2017

The couple, who have been together since 2017, already share a large and loving family. Ronaldo first became a father in 2010 with the birth of his eldest son, Cristiano Jr. In 2017, he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate. Later that same year, he and Georgina welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana.

Couple gave birth to twins on 2021

In October 2021, the couple announced they were expecting twins again. Tragically, in April 2022, Ronaldo shared the heartbreaking news that their newborn son had passed away. Their youngest child, Bella, was born in 2022.

Ronaldo has always been open about how much fatherhood means to him. He once told Hello! (via the New York Post), "Becoming a parent and raising my family is honestly the greatest privilege I've had."

Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogacy in June 2017. He shared the good news of their arrival on Facebook, writing, "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ?❤."

Months before the twins arrived, Ronaldo began dating model Georgina Rodriguez. The duo made their first public appearance at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January 2017.

Who is Ronaldo's first child?

Ronaldo has always been protective of his children’s privacy. When Cristiano Jr. was born, he famously kept the identity of the mother private. In 2015, he told The Jonathan Ross Show, "Some points in life are private and people have to respect the privacy. When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son. But I am not going to say [it just] because people want me to say."

Now, as they prepare for their wedding, Ronaldo and Georgina continue to be one of football’s most loved power couples, balancing global fame with a growing family.

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