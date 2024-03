The Critics’ Choice Awards 2024 has unveiled its grand sixth edition. Organized by Group M Motion Entertainment in collaboration with the Film Critics Guild and Vistas Media Capital, the nominations span 24 diverse categories to recognize and honour the best talents across feature films, short films, and web series in India. It is a pan-India endeavour transcending languages and platforms. To kickstart the event, Stutee Ghosh, the Vice President of the Critics' Choice Awards, conducted a roundtable discussion with CCA 2024 nominees including Devashish Makhija, Rima Das, Achal Mishra, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Kalki Koechlin, and Shefali Shah. Also Read - Critics’ Choice Awards 2024 Complete Nominations: 12th Fail, Farzi, Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and more

Kalki Koechlin talks about her film Goldfish

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval play mother and daughter in the film, Goldfish. It is directed by Pushan Kripalani. Talking about prioritizing 'good films' over expensive ones, Kalki Koechlin shared, "Now, I am not going to be a 20-year-old heroine. I am 40 now! I am going to get different roles, and I perhaps lack the patience to be a sidekick and dedicate six months of my time to a project simply because it's a big film. My priorities have shifted since becoming a mother to a young child, so I prefer to spend a lot of my time at home. Films like Goldfish provide me with the opportunity to delve into my roles, which excites me." The actress welcomed a child in 2020, a daughter Sappho with her partner Guy Hershberg. Kalki Koechlin said that family time mattered a lot to her now. She further said, "It's not important for me to be part of a major production; being with my family is my priority at this stage of my life. Of course, there will come a time when I'll feel the need for a broader audience to watch my movies, and I'll need to return to acting."

Shefali Shah on unconventional movies like Three Of Us

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Shefali Shah, nominated for the film ‘Three of Us’ adds, "There are films that are completely unconventional to big films and yet they have performed well at the box office, which is very encouraging. However, yes, there are struggles, and it's not easy. What you love is never going to come easily, and we do have options. We all have the option to do commercial films for all the luxuries, but this is what we choose to do. And I am really proud of the choices I make. It doesn't matter, and it has never been about me wanting to be a part of a big star-cast film and seeing my face on the hoardings."