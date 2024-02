Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari, two talented actors known for their exceptional performances, are all set to star in a thrilling psychological thriller titled 'Crossfire.' Directed by Harish Raut, the film promises to be a captivating blend of suspense and heartfelt drama, taking viewers on an immersive cinematic journey. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi star Shantanu Maheshwari suffered a fraud of Rs. 5 lakh; here's what went wrong

'Crossfire' revolves around the lives of Ipsita Dhar, played by Khushalii Kumar, and Bhanu Pratap Singh, portrayed by Shantanu Maheshwari. Ipsita's life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Bhanu, who has recently been released from prison. Their meeting sparks a deep bond, and Ipsita becomes instrumental in Bhanu's journey of redemption, navigating love, betrayal, and the search for inner peace. The film explores the complexities of human emotions and the consequences of one's decisions.

Director Harish Raut brings a fresh perspective to the crime genre with 'Crossfire.' With this film, he delves into the depths of human emotions and the intricate connections that bind people, even in the face of adversity. The story is crafted with layered characters that require young actors who can authentically embody these roles. Shantanu Maheshwari and Khushalii Kumar have been chosen for their ability to bring these characters to life.

Khushalii Kumar expressed her excitement about being a part of 'Crossfire,' stating, 'I am really thrilled to be in this film. The storyline is captivating, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences.' Her enthusiasm reflects the anticipation surrounding the film.

Shantanu Maheshwari also shared his thoughts on the script, saying, 'From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration. I am glad to be a part of 'Crossfire'.' Shantanu's words highlight the complexity and depth of the characters in the film.

'Crossfire' is produced by Praful Parate and Yogesh Tidke under the banner Sandsational Films Pvt Ltd. The film also boasts Vivek Rangachari, known for his work in acclaimed films like 'Lunchbox' and 'Ugly,' as the creative producer. The screenplay and dialogue are penned by Salil Jason Fernandez, while the project is designed by Zaid Khan.

As the audience eagerly awaits the release of 'Crossfire,' the film promises to be a thrilling and emotionally charged experience. With the talented duo of Khushalii Kumar and Shantanu Maheshwari leading the way, viewers can expect a gripping narrative that will keep them on the edge of their seats. 'Crossfire' is set to begin filming in October, following workshops with the entire cast to ensure an authentic portrayal of the characters. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting psychological thriller.