's last few films like , Samrat Prithviraj and Rakshabandhan have not fared well at the box office. This is indeed a lean phase for the superstar. As we know, Akshay Kumar releases the maximum number of movies in a year and such back-to-back failures reflect badly on his terrific filmography. He will be seen next on OTT with the movie Cuttputli. It is an adaptation of the superhit thriller, Ratsasan. The trailer has got a good response. It is coming on Disney Hotstar. Akshay Kumar, and 's Cuttputli is a thriller set in Kasauli, Uttarakhand.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji who is known for his predictions on Bollywood spoke to us about the actor's lean spell. He said, "In the beginning of the year, I had an advice for Akshay Kumar. I wanted him to slow down. During such a phase, one should take things easy. Cuttputli will bring him average success. Ram Setu will also do mediocre business. He is being affected by Shani and Rahu. His Rahu is now in retrograde which is affecting his choice of scripts. He needs to be careful. But he will bounce back by end of 2023. But Akshay Kumar will continue to make money. He has a very strong planetary chart in all respects."

Akshay Kumar's last movie Rakshabandhan made around Rs 30 crore plus at the theatres. The film made by Aanand L Rai got flak from the critics for its archaic story line and condescending portrayal of women.