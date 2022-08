has shared that the trailer of Cuttputlli will be out tomorrow. The movie is coming on September 2, 2022 on Hotstar. It is the official remake of Ratsasan. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Inspector Arjan Sethi. and are also part of the film. As we know, Ratsasan is hailed as one of India's best thrillers. It is a movie that keeps glued from screen one to the end. Fans are liking Akshay Kumar's clean shaven look in the announcement, and even the BGM is very good. But they are wondering why is he releasing projects back to back. Some fans wanted this Hindi remake of Ratsasan to come in theatres. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and more Bollywood stars' recent box office average and how they rank

But Akshay Kumar is being trolled quite badly for his remakes, and the fact that his last two releases, Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan bombed so badly. Many have questioned how he is picking up remakes that too of films, which are already seen by most Indians on OTT like Ratsasan and Soorarai Pottru. Check out some of the reactions here...

I know everything bhai

But theatre open hai so 2 month gap lekar la sakte hai movies ko — Sanjeev Khiladi (@SanjeevNohara) August 19, 2022

Kya sir sidha theatre me laate

We are waiting for it....... ? — Sanjeev Khiladi (@SanjeevNohara) August 19, 2022

Ab kaun sa remake leke AA gaye bhai? Har mahine 1 film release ho jaati hai tumhaari woh bhi sab remake. — ashikdoshi (@ashikdoshi) August 19, 2022

OTT star for a reason. Bo pe 4 disaster in 1 Year span ? — SandipSalmania (@sandipngawali) August 19, 2022

Are kya sir theatre me release kr dete record ban jata !! — Being_Aslamkhan #Tiger3 (@being_aslamkhan) August 19, 2022

Khel ka pata nhi

Par ye story b apki nahi hai MR Toronto

Disaster king

Remake machine ?

OTT Star?????????#AkshayKumar — ??????? ??? (@Armansrk2) August 19, 2022

Ek Jaati Nahi Bhai Dusri Leke Aa Jata Hai....Thoda Tham Ja Bhai — PREM (@___Capricious__) August 19, 2022

Arey AkshayKumar❤?❤? sir ji aane wale 6 mahino me 6 movies release kar rahe ho aap. Ye kya hai yaar. Jab aapke fans nahi chahte hain itna movies tab bhi kyu ye sab kar rahe ho. Lagta hai ki bolna hi bekaar hai aapko. Kabhi to aisa socho ki apne diehard fans se ek baat kar lun — Shyam Pravesh (@ShyamPravesh7) August 19, 2022

अक्षय कुमार सर मैं आपका बहुत बड़ा प्रशंसक हूं।

लेकिन मैं चाहता हूं कि आप रिमेक करना बंद करें।

Please ?

रिमेक में मजा नहीं आता ?

आप ओरिजिनल फ़िल्मों पर काम करें, और एक्शन फिल्में करिए उसमे आप ??लगते है।

Love you ?? pic.twitter.com/2jnTpySfbK — Virendra Kumar (@viirenndraa) August 19, 2022

We can see that fans are not impressed with his decision to do so many movies, and bring them on OTT. Bollywood is going through a very bad phase. Laal Singh Chaddha which got decent reviews tanked despite being an and film.