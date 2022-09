's Cuttputlli has released today on Disney Hotstar. The movie is an adaptation of Ratsasan. In the movie, the setting is changed from Chennai to Kasauli, a hill station in Himachal Pradesh. Now, people who have not seen the original Ratsasan are quite liking Cuttputlli. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a cop in the movie. Now, a netizen has pointed out how the writers have straight away lifted a scene from Anthony Jeselnik's 2019 stand up comedy act Fire In The Maternity Ward. It is the scene where Akshay Kumar jokes about his neighbour who has Alzheimer's. Take a look at the clip... Also Read - Cuttputlli Movie Review: Akshay Kumar-Rakul Preet Singh's 'photocopy' of Ratsasan gets mixed reactions; fans say, 'Nowhere near the original'

In general, fans are upset that Akshay Kumar decided to do a remake that too of a movie that has been widely watched all over India. Actress is getting a lot of love for her performance. Even is quite good. While Akshay Kumar has given it his best, and the movie has the shock value with scenes of gore and mutilation, some aspects like pre-Interval and climax are apparently a little underwhelming.

#Cuttputlli is nowhere near 2 da original Tamil movie #Ratsasan Wat happened 2 da #Bollywood directors, dey even can’t copy properly. @akshaykumar ji it’s better dat u hav released da movie on #OTT . This is not a multiplex movie. U can’t mak anything 2 release on #BigScreen — Gauttam Kummar - ?? A proud Bhartiye ?? (@GauttamKummar) September 2, 2022

#Cuttputlli ~ B-Grade copy of Ratsasan is a rushed film which is devoid of any class or emotions. The climax is 3rd class ??? @akshaykumar looked young & fit, but as a Superstar this type of chindi role should've been done by Rajkumar/Ayushman. 1GB wasted! (1.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/gIiRJWQNIh — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) September 2, 2022

I had seen #RATSASAN Zee Cinema long ago #Cuttputlli complete copy paste. Couldn’t stand Akshay’s unnecessary comedy - even in a serial killer thriller. And yes there is a love story , 1 item song and 1 dream sequence ?? — thegoodzila (@thegoodzzila) September 1, 2022

Well, the movie is getting mixed reviews but some are really liking it. Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re is one of the most successful movies on OTT so far. The actor has Ram Setu coming up in Diwali.