's Cuttputlli is coming on Disney Hotstar on September 2, 2022. The money is the remake of Ratsasan that starred and in lead roles. The trailer is out and we can see Akshay Kumar as a cop in Kasauli. The scene has shifted from Chennai to Kasauli. It looks like Akshay Kumar's character is a married man unlike the original. The film is gorgeously shot and the panoramic views of the mountains build the tension. However, Ratsasan was defined by its BGM and sense of thrill. We have to see the whole movie for the same. Also Read - Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar gets trolled for flop films, consecutive releases and more; netizens say, 'Thoda Tham Jaa Bhai' [Read Tweets]



Netizens have liked the production value of the film. But this is a movie that has been watched by millions of Indians. Fans are wondering what was the real need for the remake. Take a look at the tweets here...

another day,another south indian remake by #Bollywood.this time its RATSASAN,now remade starring #AkshayKumar called #Cuttputlli streaming on @DisneyPlusHS.most of the audience might've watched the original,why remake it now after 4 years?#CuttputlliTrailer #CuttputlliOnHotstar — K (@tweetsbyhk) August 20, 2022

Ratsasan movie ki copy ki hai kabhi to original movie banao ?? #Cuttputlli ?? — Yashvant Singh (@Yashvan42393412) August 20, 2022

#AkshayKumar's #Cuttputlli trailer out now. Looking promising and engaging. Yes it's Remake of #RATSASAN but BGM and Background looking more dark. pic.twitter.com/5TCHVBGZZy — Movie Reviews (@MoneyHe70715672) August 20, 2022

I have high hopes from #Cuttputlli , even tho its a remake of one of my fav films, lets not compare it to #RATSASAN — The Reviewer (@Themoviesfirst) August 20, 2022

#RATSASAN Every master piece has this cheap copy #Cuttputlli. When will Bollywood bring their own content. In today's world we watch most of the south movies and if u r making its Hindi remake then u will not survive. era is gone, fresh content speaks. pic.twitter.com/OxUQfkbpD9 — Mahi Dessai (@dessai_mahi) August 20, 2022

Ratsasan is a cult hit. Those who watched it hailed it as one of the best thrillers to come out of India. It has been widely watched on all platforms. Let us see if Cuttputli starring Akshay Kumar, and brings in some change in the pace and setting of the original. Ranjit M Tewari is the director of Cuttputlli. He made Bell Bottom before.