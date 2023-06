The administration in Gujarat is all alert for the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. The expected time is from 6 am to 8 am. It is supposed to happen near the Jakhau Port. The maximum number of people have been deployed near Daman. The spot is 160 km from the city of Dwarka. Biparjoy means disaster in Bengal. We are seeing a lot of reports on the same. One of them of a news anchor from a national channel has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The lady is reporting from the studio as graphics of a cyclone played on the screen behind her.

Netizens are having a good laugh on the clip. As we know, 's movie was a satire on the quality of electronic news reporting in the nation. There is one scene where is standing in the rain. The above clip has reminded fans of the same. They feel the movie was way ahead of its times, and perfectly fits in modern society. In the movie, it is shown that Juhi Chawla is also shooting indoors in a studio. It has reminded people of how news reporting is more like shooting for a film. Take a look at the tweets...

Phir bhi dil hai hindustaani was ahead of its time https://t.co/AEMZQosZaJ pic.twitter.com/Tb66j7s01S — food hate account (@Acchatheekh) June 15, 2023

A beautifully amazing movie with a really good plot. Its a 100/10 movie and WAAAAAY ahead of its time — Andrew Gloubberman (@gloubberman) June 15, 2023

I can't even imagine the reactions and responses it would have gotten if it had been released today — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) June 15, 2023

PBDHH wasn't a movie, it was a premonition of the times ahead....such a fab movie — Chaoticartist07 (@kalakaryash07) June 15, 2023

Way ahead — Janmejay (@janmejay4150) June 15, 2023

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was made by . It was about Ajay played by Shah Rukh Khan who feels the nation did not respect his father much even though he was a freedom fighter. It was the first movie of Dreamz Unlimited in 2000 which is now known as Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie had a number of hit songs like the title track, Banke Tera Jogi and more.