Daadi Ki Shaadi box office collection day 1: Neetu Kapoor-Kapil Sharma starrer struggles with low earnings, rakes in just...

Neetu Kapoor plays a lively grandmother in Daadi Ki Shaadi. Neetu's character feels she too deserves love and companionship, irrespective of her age.

Daadi Ki Shaadi box office collection day 1: Neetu Kapoor-Kapil Sharma starrer struggles with low earnings, rakes in just...

Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma’s much-anticipated film Daadi Ki Shaadi hit theatres on May 8. The film is remains extra special for fans of the Kapoor clan because it also marks the acting debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The film - which has been directed by Ashish R Mohan, also features an impressive supporting cast including Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapure, and Deepak Dutta. Going by the buzz ahead of the film's release, many expected the film to do well at box office. But following mixed reviews, the film witnessed a slow start at the box office.

Daadi Ki Shaadi box office collection day 1 update

According to Sacnilk, Daadi Ki Shaadi could only earn about Rs 60 lakh across 1,789 shows. With this collection, it failed to cross the Rs 1 crore mark on the release day at the box office. With this, its total India gross collection amounted to Rs 72 lakh. The film's net collection amounted to Rs 60 lakh.

Is Daadi Ki Shaadi copied from Pakistani telefilm?

Daadi Ki Shaadi was embroiled in a controversy after plagiarism rumours ahead of its release started making headlines. The Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma-starrer was compared to a Pakistani telefilm of the same name. For the unversed, it had aired in March 2026. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi had hosted a screening on May 5. This saw the presence of several members of the Kapoor family. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and veteran actor Rekha too had attended the screening.

What did Sadia Khateeb say on plagiarism claims?

While reacting to reports on plagiarism claims, Sadia mentioned that the makers had announced the film earlier. "We announced our title way before (in December 2025). We did so when we started shooting for the film, and this Pakistani (offering) came much later," she was quoted as saying by Mid-Day. She also turned down the idea of the film being copied. She mentioned, "It's not that we have copied from anyone. Our Daadi (protagonist) is not (similar to) what we have seen in their trailer. It's a different plot." The comparisons between Indian film and Pakistani film have surfaced because both carry similar central theme. Both film revolve around an elderly woman trying to find true love again.

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