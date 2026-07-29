Daayra new poster DROPS as Prithviraj Sukumaran teases Meghna Gulzar's thriller

The makers of Daayra have unveiled a striking new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intense face-off, offering a glimpse into Meghna Gulzar's much-awaited crime thriller. Read further to know everything that recently happened.

Daayra new poster DROPS as Prithviraj Sukumaran teases Meghna Gulzar's thriller

Meghna Gulzar’s next film, Daayra, just dropped its first poster and it’s a big one. It shows Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are facing off, and you can sense the tension right away. Fans are already buzzing, guessing whether the story throws justice, morality, and truth into a full-on collision. This movie is actually the first time Kareena and Prithviraj will share the screen. Junglee Pictures is backing it with Pen Studios, and if you remember Talvar and Raazi, Meghna Gulzar is teaming up with Junglee Pictures again.

What's in the poster?

The poster’s creative, and instead of going all out with dramatic visuals, it keeps things simple but intense. Kareena and Prithviraj stand across a crime scene, police tape dividing them. It simply hints at a clash, both of them are probably caught up in a tricky investigation but might be working as rivals instead of partners. Prithviraj Sukumaran sounds genuinely excited about the project. He’s talked in the past about wanting to work with Meghna, and now it’s finally happening.

What's Prithviraj Sukumaran take on the movie?

What really got him about Daayra, he says, is that the film never tries to push its audience in one direction even with all the sensitive topics, it steers clear of picking a side. He put it best “Right till the last moment, it’ll keep asking you the question but not answer it for you.” Daayra is set to hit theatres on September 18, 2026. With Meghna directing and these two actors finally teaming up, people are already calling it one of the big releases to watch out for in Bollywood.

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