Salman Khan currently has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3, and No Entry 2 lined up. He had also confirmed last year that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is on the cards, but the movie is not yet officially announced. Meanwhile, his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4. Dabangg and Dabangg 2 had done great business at the box office, but Dabangg 3 had failed to make a mark at the ticket window. Well, there have been multiple reports about Dabangg 4, and here’s the latest update on it. Also Read - From Kriti Sanon to Ananya Panday: Top Bollywood actresses who got brutally skinny-shamed for being 'flat'

According to a report in E-Times, Tigmanshu Dhulia is writing the script and he will direct the movie. A source told the portal, "It is true that Tigmanshu Dhulia is writing the script and he may even end up directing it." Reportedly, Salman is happy with Tigmanshu’s story and screenplay and the way Dabangg 4 is shaping up. Also Read - Varisu first song: Crucial UPDATE on the shoot and release of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's new single revealed by choreographer

Last year in December, even a report in Pinkvilla had stated that Salman will be returning as Chulbul Pandey and Tigmanshu is working on the film. Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Salman in the Dabangg avatar again. Also Read - Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding: Lock Upp contestant looks striking in a pink and yellow ethnic ensemble at her mehndi ceremony [View Pics]

Dhulia is known for directing films like Haasil, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, Paan Singh Tomar, and others. For Paan Singh Tomar, he had also received National Award for Best Feature Film. So, it will be interesting to see what he will be offering the audience in Dabangg 4.

Talking about Salman, he is currently busy with the shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Shehnaaz Gill. Tiger 3 is slated to release on Eid next year, and reportedly, No Entry sequel will start rolling soon. Directed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry 2 also stars Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. There have been multiple reports about the female leads of the movie, but there’s no confirmation on it.