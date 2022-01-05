’s Chulbul Pandey is one of the most loved characters that he has played on the big screen. , which was released in 2010, was a super hit at the box office. In 2012, had released, and even the sequel received a good response at the box office. However, (2019) didn’t do great business at the ticket window. Now, reportedly Dabangg 4 is on the cards and Salman is leaving no stone unturned to make it a blockbuster. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan's strict diktat on the sets of his film with Katrina Kaif amid Covid, Omicron scare

Reportedly, Salman has roped in filmmaker to write and direct Dabangg 4, and the actor is keen that the fourth instalment of the franchise is more in a realistic zone. According to Rediff, a source told Subhash K Jha, "Bhai has asked Tigmanshu to re-write Chulbul Pandey's role. Chulbul will still be lot of fun, but not a masti-khor like he used to be. Given his growing years, Salman wants Chulbul and the plot to take a more serious route this time.” Well, according to the portal, Dhulia just said, "I am writing the script." Also Read - Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone has the most blockbusters since her debut after Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kahyap, Dabangg 2 was helmed by , and Prabhudeva directed Dabangg 3. Tigmanshu is known for his films like , Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, Paan Singh Tomar, and more. Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Krushna Abhishek: 7 celebs who got miffed with Kapil Sharma for SHOCKING reasons

Meanwhile, apart from Dabangg 4, Salman will be seen in movies like Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry 2, , and 2. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Tiger 3 which also stars and in the lead roles.

Salman had made an announcement about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 during a promotional event of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and he confirmed No Entry 2 on his birthday. We are sure his fans would be excited to watch their favourite star in so many movies.