Dacoit Box Office collection day 1: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer off to a DECENT start, earns Rs 6 crore

Adivi Sesh Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit collects 6.50 crore net in India and crosses 13 crore globally on opening day.

Dacoit Box Office collection day 1: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit has opened to a fairly decent response at the box office. It may not be a blockbuster start, but the film has managed to bring in a respectable ₹13.57 crore worldwide on its first day, which is a good sign for a non-franchise action thriller.

Dacoit box office collection

In India, the film collected around ₹6.50 crore net from close to 3,800 shows on its opening day. This takes its gross earnings in the country to approximately ₹7.57 crore. The international box office success has brought positive results which created more than ₹6 crore in revenue that enabled the movie to achieve more than ₹13 crore in total worldwide earnings.

Dacoit state-wise collection day 1

The film reached its highest earnings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which brought about ₹5.50 crore, that created most of its total earnings. The state of Karnataka contributed approximately ₹80 lakh, while the remaining parts of India added about ₹1.10 crore to the total. The public in Tamil Nadu and Kerala showed limited interest, which resulted in revenue of approximately ₹15 lakh and ₹2 lakh from both areas.

About Dacoit

The Dacoit story shows a man who escapes from prison to seek revenge against his former girlfriend. The film creates a unique narrative path through which it discovers various revenge story elements. The two characters who become partners for robbery operations must deal with unexpected developments that create internal battles between their inner struggles. The film presents an exploration of moral uncertainty through which it depicts characters who occupy both hero and villain roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

The film marks Shaneil Deo's first directorial project, showcasing Adivi Sesh in a different role while Mrunal Thakur creates an emotional connection with the audience through her performance. The story receives additional value through performances by Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap who form part of the supporting cast.

Dacoit Twitter review

Although the film had some buzz before release, audience reactions so far have been mixed. Many feel the idea had potential, but the execution didn’t fully deliver. Still, with a decent opening, all eyes are now on how it performs over the next few days.

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