Dacoit Box Office collection day 1: Amid Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 success, Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer starts on positive note?

Dacoit Box Office collection day 1: Amid mixed reaction from the viewers, Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer managed to set the cash registers ringing at Box Office. Read on to know how much the film earned.

Dacoit Box Office collection day 1: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s much-anticipated film Dacoit finally hit theatres on April 10. Within minutes of its release, X was buzzing with reactions from the viewers. While many have lauded Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's flawless performances, others have slammed the film for being predictable and offering over-the-top climax. Amid massive Dhurandhar 2 success and mixed reaction from the viewers, the film has performed decent at the box office on the day of its release. Read on to know how much it earned on day 1.

How much has Dacoit earned on day 1?

As reported by Sacnilk, on day 1, Dacoit screened 2,521 shows until 6 pm and it managed to earn a net of Rs 2.37 Cr today. With this amount, the film managed to take total India gross collections to Rs 2.80 Cr and total India net to Rs 2.37 Cr so far. Its India final collections haven't been reported yet.

How have netizens reacted to Dacoit on X?

Those who have watched the film’s trailer would know that it offers a rugged romantic story. The films also includes Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. As soon as the first show was screened, social media was flooded with reactions and comments from netizens.

Some of the viral reactions read, "#Dacoit is A visually stunning film with excellent shot-making. Beautiful Score, Enjoyed every bit. Top-Tier Performances @mrunal0801 Trust on you is sextupled now @AdiviSesh"; "#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts. The film is technically sound. and that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things moving, but they aren’t as effective as they should be. A few sequences work well but a lot of portions also remind you of Kshanam/Goodachari, which makes the screenplay feel redundant and predictable. Climax twist is way too over the top. Adivi Sesh performs aptly in his role, but his Rayalaseema dialect should have been better. Mrunal is decent. It ends up being just an alright watchable film with lowered expectations"; "What a garbage @AdiviSesh if this takes 3, 4 years or whatever, then good luck brother. Let the writers do their job. And listen to your aunt, never dance again #Dacoit". Some viewers were also quick to stress on the film's flagged technical issues. Some rued about the film’s “flat” version, and mentioned the framing and close-ups didn't feel right.

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