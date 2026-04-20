Dacoit Box Office collection day 10: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer sees Sunday UPTICK despite fluctuations, earns Rs 31 crore

Dacoit box office collection Day 10: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action drama crosses 50 crore worldwide, earning 1.32 crore on its second Sunday with steady growth overseas.

Dacoit Box Office collection day 10: Despite a shifting daily trend, Dacoit's box office journey has reached a significant milestone on Day 10. On its second Sunday, the film starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur saw a modest increase. After 10 days in theatres, Sacnilk claims that the movie has already made more than Rs 50 crore globally. Having said that, let's have a look at how much the movie made on day 10.

Dacoit box office collection day 10

On Day 10, Dacoit collected a net of Rs 1.32 Cr across 1,142 shows, and the entire India net collection now stands at Rs 31.92 Cr, according to the Sacnilk website. This marks a 5.6% increase over yesterday's net collection of Rs 1.25 Cr. The India gross collection has reached Rs 37.14 Cr so far.

Dacoit worldwide collection

The movie has made a total of Rs 13.10 Cr in foreign box office receipts, bringing the total gross to Rs 50.24 Cr. The entire performance of the movie has been continuously boosted by the foreign markets.

Dacoit theatre occupancy

Day 10's total occupancy was 25.79%, with morning shows recording 11.69% and afternoon shows reaching 25.15%. Evening shows recorded 23.31%, with nighttime occupancy coming in second at 21.85%.

About Dacoit

Shaneil Deo directs the action drama, which he also co-wrote with Adivi Sesh. Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap paid a visit to Bengaluru as part of their promotional activities, where they spoke with fans and journalists. They spoke directly with spectators during their tour and conveyed gratitude for the ongoing support, according to Cinema Express.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur play the main parts in the movie, while Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni play minor parts.

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