Dacoit Box Office collection day 11: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's film DROPS by 72%, slows after crossing Rs 50 crore globally

Dacoit box office collection Day 11: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film sees a sharp 72% drop on Monday but still crosses 50 crore worldwide with steady overseas support.

Dacoit box office collection day 11: Following a respectable first week, Dacoit's box office performance has slowed noticeably. On its eleventh day, collections for the film starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur fell by 72.6%. After showing some recovery over the weekend, the film's performance on Monday suggests that its momentum is receding.

Dacoit box office collection day 11

According to Sacnilk's website, the film witnessed a sharp fall on its second Monday. After earning more than a crore on Sunday, the film's Day 11 performance dropped dramatically, marking one of the largest single-day drops for the picture thus far.

Dacoit worldwide collection

Even with the current downturn, 'Dacoit' has amassed a respectable cumulative total across markets. Domestic profits have surpassed Rs 30 crore in net terms, with gross statistics in India approaching Rs 38 crore. International markets have contributed more than Rs 13 crore, bringing the film's global total beyond Rs 50 crore.

Dacoit theatre occupancy

The film had an overall occupancy rate of 14.01% for the day, with morning screenings at 10.58% and afternoon performances at 13.08%. Evening and night programs also remained low, at 10.42% and 10.83% respectively. On Monday, the picture played in 1,108 theaters, which was fewer than on previous days.

Adivi Shesh and his fan encounter

According to Cinema Express, Adivi Sesh discussed a very intimate encounter with a fan at a promotional event among the box office reports. "He (fan) said he had been attacked by a group of people and was hospitalised for a long time. After that, he was scared to step out. He told me that watching ‘Major’ gave him the courage to face life again,” Sesh said.

He further recalled, “The first thing he did after coming out was watch this film (Dacoit). He said he loved it and had come specially to meet me.”

Reflecting on the moment, Adivi Sesh added, “At that moment, I realised that while we keep thinking about cinema and business, we sometimes forget humanity. He reminded me of that, and also of why I make films,” he said.

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