Dacoit Box Office collection day 14: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide despile SLOW pace

Dacoit: A Love Story crosses 52 crore worldwide in week 2, maintaining a steady box office run despite slowing daily collections and mixed reviews on its heist storyline.

Dacoit box office collection day 14: Dacoit: A Love Story continues to perform well at the box office during its second week of theatrical release. The action-romantic drama which Adivi Sesh stars in and Shaneil Deo directs as his first movie has achieved decent box office results in both Indian and international markets. The film has achieved worldwide revenue of approximately ₹52.59 crore. The Indian box office generated ₹39.09 crore, which contributed to a net collection of ₹33.96 crore. International markets have contributed ₹13.50 crore, which has helped the film achieve decent global revenue.

Dacoit box office collection day 14

The film has experienced a slight reduction in its daily performance results. The movie earned ₹48 lakh on Day 11 and then achieved ₹50 lakh on both Day 12 and Day 13. The collection dropped to ₹34 lakh on Day 14. The numbers show that the film continues to attract viewers to theatres despite the initial excitement about it having diminished.

Dacoit opened to mixed reactions

The film received mixed feedback from both audiences and critics. Viewers liked the film's stylish presentation combined with its emotional elements but critics found problems with the heist sequences' storytelling. The main character in the story demonstrates his ability to execute various heists without facing any major challenges, which creates an issue with story authenticity.

How did Adivi Shesh react to the responses?

In an interview with Adivi Sesh responded directly to the feedback. “I tried to make it realistic to the time of COVID. I’m always willing to take criticism. Even I say in the film that a robbery happened very easily. I am capable of writing a complex episode for the heist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Had I gone for the mind-game aspect, there would have been tonal confusion since Dacoit is a love story. We always wanted to make it as an emotion-backed love story,” said Adivi Sesh as quoted by 123 Telugu website.

The actor also talked about his creative choices. “We tried preparing the audience that it’s not a mind-game film. In some ways, to a certain degree, I am a victim of my image. But I am grateful I have an image.”

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