Dacoit Box Office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer continues STEADY run, earns 7 crore

Dacoit continues its steady box office run on Day 2 after a 13.57 crore worldwide opening. The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer collected 0.53 crore net in India on the second day, taking its total India net to 7.03 crore and maintaining a stable performance across key regions.

Dacoit Box Office collection day 2: The action thriller Dacoit, which stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur has achieved a successful initial box office performance, which shows steady growth. The film opened to audiences who spent more than ₹13 crore which resulted in worldwide gross earnings on its first day of release. The film earned approximately ₹6.50 crore in India from 3,800 theatrical presentations. The domestic box office total reached approximately ₹7.57 crore after this. International markets produced strong results, which brought in nearly ₹6 crore, thus increasing the worldwide Day 1 earnings to about ₹13.57 crore.

Dacoit box office collection day 2

As of Day 2, Dacoit is currently running across 891 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.53 crore (as per Sacnilk's early estimate). This brings the total India gross collections to ₹8.19 crore and the total India net to ₹7.03 crore, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Dacoit theatre occupancy

The audience trends show that the Telugu version of the film experienced continuous growth throughout the day. The morning shows started with 30.54% occupancy, which increased to 55% during the night screenings. Hyderabad became the top location because it hosted 353 shows which reached an occupancy rate of 60.3%.

The 236 shows in Bengaluru generated high attendance because the city which hosted them achieved 27% occupancy. The Hindi version started with weak box office results because it reached 17.83% occupancy throughout its entire runtime. The top collection areas for the movie in India were Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which generated approximately ₹5.50 crore gross on Day 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Karnataka produced about ₹80 lakh in revenue, while the rest of India brought in about ₹1.10 crore. The film received minimal audience interest in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where it generated ₹15 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively.

About Dacoit

Dacoit tells the story about a murderer who breaks free from jail to avenge himself against his ex-girlfriend. The main character loses control of his situation when unanticipated events push him into situations that make it difficult to determine his moral choices. The film investigates revenge and morality and survival through an emotional and action-driven narrative. The film has been released in both Telugu and Hindi languages at the same time.

Compared to Adivi Sesh’s earlier films, Dacoit has opened on a relatively stronger note. It has slightly outperformed HIT 2, which collected around ₹6.4 crore on Day 1, and also stands ahead of Major, which had a limited release during the pandemic. For Mrunal Thakur, the film has performed better than her recent release Do Deewane Seher Mein, though it is still behind the opening numbers of Son of Sardaar 2, which had a stronger debut last year.

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